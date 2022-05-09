Garlicoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,939.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0452 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $4,939.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Garlicoin

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,371,275 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Garlicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.