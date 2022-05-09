Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.43

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWMGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 215321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52.

In related news, Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 60,000 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,259,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,324,329.12. Insiders have bought 172,966 shares of company stock worth $84,689 over the last quarter.

Galway Metals Company Profile (CVE:GWM)

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

