Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.43

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 215321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.93 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52.

In related news, Director Robert Hinchcliffe bought 60,000 shares of Galway Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,259,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,324,329.12. Insiders have bought 172,966 shares of company stock worth $84,689 over the last quarter.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

