Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLMD. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

