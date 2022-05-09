GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Million (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $897,240.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,732,684.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00383863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00188066 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.00557868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038913 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,282.66 or 1.89135387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

