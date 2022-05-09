FUNToken Hits Market Capitalization of $109.05 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. FUNToken has a market cap of $109.05 million and $7.49 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

