Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading 3.2% Higher

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. 7,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 535,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59.
In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,431,575 shares of company stock worth $27,644,790. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
