Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading 3.2% Higher

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.90. 7,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 535,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Get Funko alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,431,575 shares of company stock worth $27,644,790. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Funko by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.