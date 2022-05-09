Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 482.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on RM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 27.76 and a quick ratio of 27.76. The company has a market cap of $452.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.65 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

Regional Management Profile (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.