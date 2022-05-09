Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $9.58 Million Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 139,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,576,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Itron by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 920,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,071,000 after buying an additional 48,499 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Itron by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 202,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,904,000 after buying an additional 110,442 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $102.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITRI. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

