Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 4,223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after buying an additional 101,754 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in Teradyne by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 310,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 153,361 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 737,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,545,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

NASDAQ TER opened at $105.92 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

