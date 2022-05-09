Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Schrödinger worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $79.75.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

