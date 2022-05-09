Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $229.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.90 and a 200-day moving average of $247.09. The firm has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.74.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

