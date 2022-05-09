Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 62,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Shares of ATO opened at $114.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $122.96. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

