FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives $5.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $3.92 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $12.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.