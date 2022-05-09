FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 140.15% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE FSK traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.04. 1,914,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,920. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.57%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.