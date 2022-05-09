FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. FS Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,452. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $238.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in FS Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in FS Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

