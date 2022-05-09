Fremont Gold (CVE:FRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Fremont Gold Ltd. (CVE:FRE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 40034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Fremont Gold Company Profile (CVE:FRE)
Read More
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Fremont Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fremont Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.