Fractal (FCL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,502.00

Fractal (FCL) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Fractal has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $103,502.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00060100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00180249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.70 or 0.00568560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00036324 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,369.67 or 1.91947755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

