Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Fortis from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.81.

Fortis stock opened at C$62.93 on Thursday. Fortis has a one year low of C$54.32 and a one year high of C$65.13. The company has a market cap of C$30.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.69%.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total value of C$1,217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,814,408.95. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615 over the last three months.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

