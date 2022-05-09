Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £150 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a £150 ($187.38) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($193.63) to £138 ($172.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised Flutter Entertainment to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £159.90 ($199.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($195.80) to £134.50 ($168.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £146.53 ($183.05).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 8,500 ($106.18) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,662.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of £104.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82. The firm has a market cap of £14.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.94. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a twelve month high of £162.75 ($203.31).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

