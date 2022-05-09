First Washington CORP Sells 5,873 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

First Washington CORP decreased its holdings in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. First Washington CORP owned 1.73% of Neuronetics worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,085,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 772,665 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Neuronetics by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 952,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Neuronetics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,723 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Neuronetics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 150,212 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 386,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 22,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,965.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 172,864 shares of company stock worth $496,983. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.27. 8,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,018. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.98. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

