First Washington CORP Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

First Washington CORP lessened its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Vericel comprises 1.6% of First Washington CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Vericel were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vericel during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 15.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 900 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $27,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VCEL stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 49,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 1.96. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

