First Washington CORP Decreases Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

First Washington CORP reduced its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises 4.1% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.77. 8,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,668. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

