First Washington CORP Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First Washington CORP decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.2% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.55.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 304,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $98.67 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

