First Washington CORP Acquires 360,211 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

First Washington CORP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,211 shares during the quarter. MoneyGram International comprises 2.4% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Washington CORP owned about 0.85% of MoneyGram International worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $94,162.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.66. 93,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,671. The stock has a market cap of $929.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities downgraded MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

