First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get First United alerts:

Shares of First United stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53. First United has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.75.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 28.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that First United will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. First United’s dividend payout ratio is 18.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First United by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in First United by 16.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First United by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile (Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.