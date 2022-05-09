First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $82.95

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $82.95 and last traded at $82.95, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,033,000 after buying an additional 83,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 27.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

