First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.13

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.13 and last traded at $81.13, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.45.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.