First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.13

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.13 and last traded at $81.13, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.45.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

