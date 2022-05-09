First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 347,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 109.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.38. 1,004,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.78. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $119.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

