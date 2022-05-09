First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 104.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 190,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 414,842 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $68.54 on Monday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Textron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.