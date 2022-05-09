First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,449.25.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,315.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,347.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,459.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,225.56 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 471.45% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

