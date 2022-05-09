First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,940 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $12.60 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.