First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.10.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $224.31 on Monday. ICON Public Limited has a 12-month low of $204.80 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.01.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.28. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

