First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20.

