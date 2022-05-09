First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 159 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $126.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day moving average of $120.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

