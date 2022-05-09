First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP opened at $31.86 on Monday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. BP’s payout ratio is currently -23.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 455 ($5.68) to GBX 450 ($5.62) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

About BP (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.