First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 280.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Watsco by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $256.68 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.50 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.27.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.29.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

