First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 22,795 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $49.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

