First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $73.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.50.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

