First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 575.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in CDW by 24.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

CDW opened at $170.62 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $159.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. CDW had a return on equity of 129.10% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

