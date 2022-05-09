First Business Financial Services Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.01.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 701,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,464,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $230.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.07. The company has a market cap of $232.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

