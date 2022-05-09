First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,414 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,184.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,561 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 232.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 780.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 93,289 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.11. 13,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,705. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.77.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

