First Business Financial Services Inc. Makes New $303,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 80,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 125,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,948. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $89.78.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

