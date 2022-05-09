First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 10,811 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,741 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,634.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 312,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $1.99 on Monday, reaching $7.49. 5,140,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,816,137. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 5.00. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

