First Business Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.06. The company had a trading volume of 33,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,102. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.50 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.54.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

