Financial Counselors Inc. Has $47.63 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 1.0% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $47,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.95. 372,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,604. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $75.62 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

