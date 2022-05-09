Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,917 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.47.

NYSE PG traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.61. 8,506,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,247,234. The company has a market capitalization of $373.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $131.94 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

