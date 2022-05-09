FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.31

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 114373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $782.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The business’s revenue was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,989,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,147,000 after buying an additional 197,366 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in FibroGen by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,536 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,920,000 after purchasing an additional 373,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $21,862,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

