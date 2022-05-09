Fear NFTs Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00021239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00180627 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.23 or 0.00564974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00036035 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $61,436.50 or 1.86384368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

