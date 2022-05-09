Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.64 Million

Brokerages expect that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will report $10.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.07 million and the highest is $10.99 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $10.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $54.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.53 million to $57.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $57.68 million, with estimates ranging from $55.06 million to $61.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the third quarter worth $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FPI stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 666,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,749. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $678.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 0.70. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -90.91%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

