Factom (FCT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,095.00

Factom (FCT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Factom has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $6,095.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00021490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00181234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.97 or 0.00567879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036194 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,207.38 or 1.89958017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,317,581 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

